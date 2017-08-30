Escaped Georgia inmate is captured

An inmate who escaped from Jackson County Prison Wednesday morning didn’t make it out of town in the few hours he was on the run.

Marcus Mahaffey was captured in Jefferson a few hours after his 11 a.m. escape at Jackson County’s fleet maintenance shop located just south of Interstate 85 and north of Athens.

The 31-year-old was spotted getting into a silver Nissan sedan and a statewide lookout was issued by the Georgia Department of Corrections. It wasn’t long before Mahaffey was arrested in town without incident, the state agency said in a news release.

Mahaffey has been in and out of prison since 2006. He was most recently arrested in March on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.