Escaped Georgia inmate is captured

By Laura Corley

August 30, 2017 2:50 PM

An inmate who escaped from Jackson County Prison Wednesday morning didn’t make it out of town in the few hours he was on the run.

Marcus Mahaffey was captured in Jefferson a few hours after his 11 a.m. escape at Jackson County’s fleet maintenance shop located just south of Interstate 85 and north of Athens.

The 31-year-old was spotted getting into a silver Nissan sedan and a statewide lookout was issued by the Georgia Department of Corrections. It wasn’t long before Mahaffey was arrested in town without incident, the state agency said in a news release.

Mahaffey has been in and out of prison since 2006. He was most recently arrested in March on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

