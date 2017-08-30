Marcus Mahaffey
Marcus Mahaffey
Marcus Mahaffey

Crime

Georgia inmate escapes, statewide lookout in effect

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

August 30, 2017 1:04 PM

Authorities statewide are looking for an inmate who escaped from Jackson County Prison on Wednesday.

Marcus Mahaffey was working at the county fleet maintenance shop, just south of Interstate 85 and north of Athens, when he fled, according to a news release from the Georgia Department of Corrections.

The 31-year-old was last seen getting into a silver Nissan sedan, wearing his state-issued orange shirt and white pants with a blue stripe. He is described as 6 feet tall and 175 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Mahaffey, who also goes by the name Alex, has been in and out of prison since 2006. He was most recently arrested in March on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call 911.

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cop Shop Podcast: Vandal attacks car; buffet dine-and-dash suspect nabbed

Cop Shop Podcast: Vandal attacks car; buffet dine-and-dash suspect nabbed 4:04

Cop Shop Podcast: Vandal attacks car; buffet dine-and-dash suspect nabbed
'Some of this ... will be repulsive,' lawyer tells jurors at ex-GBI agent's trial 1:01

'Some of this ... will be repulsive,' lawyer tells jurors at ex-GBI agent's trial
Wife says husband 'had hell in him' when he fatally shot his daughter, prosecutor says 2:20

Wife says husband 'had hell in him' when he fatally shot his daughter, prosecutor says

View More Video