Georgia inmate escapes, statewide lookout in effect

Authorities statewide are looking for an inmate who escaped from Jackson County Prison on Wednesday.
Marcus Mahaffey was working at the county fleet maintenance shop, just south of Interstate 85 and north of Athens, when he fled, according to a news release from the Georgia Department of Corrections.
The 31-year-old was last seen getting into a silver Nissan sedan, wearing his state-issued orange shirt and white pants with a blue stripe. He is described as 6 feet tall and 175 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.
Mahaffey, who also goes by the name Alex, has been in and out of prison since 2006. He was most recently arrested in March on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call 911.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
Comments