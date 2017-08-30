More Videos

  • Man's wild ride lands him in jail

    A Dallas, Texas, man was arrested by the Newton County, Ga., sheriff's office in August of 2017 after a June 2016 video showed a driver hanging out of a Dodge Challenger on Interstate 20 east of Atlanta.

Crime

Video of wild ride on Georgia interstate lands Texas man in jail

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

August 30, 2017 11:49 AM

A cellphone video of a wild ride down a Georgia interstate led to the arrest of a Texas man more than a year later.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office posted the video on its Facebook page Tuesday and announced the arrest of Myron Hall, 29, of Dallas, Texas.

Hall is accused of speeding down Interstate 20 while hanging out the driver’s side window of a black Dodge Challenger in a video the sheriff’s office received on June 26, 2016.

The footage captures the man darting in and out of lanes on the highway east of Atlanta near Covington.

Sheriff’s investigators secured arrest warrants last week and charged Hall with reckless driving.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

