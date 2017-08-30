Video of wild ride on Georgia interstate lands Texas man in jail

A cellphone video of a wild ride down a Georgia interstate led to the arrest of a Texas man more than a year later.
The Newton County Sheriff’s Office posted the video on its Facebook page Tuesday and announced the arrest of Myron Hall, 29, of Dallas, Texas.
Hall is accused of speeding down Interstate 20 while hanging out the driver’s side window of a black Dodge Challenger in a video the sheriff’s office received on June 26, 2016.
The footage captures the man darting in and out of lanes on the highway east of Atlanta near Covington.
Sheriff’s investigators secured arrest warrants last week and charged Hall with reckless driving.
