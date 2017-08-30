Video of wild ride on Georgia interstate lands Texas man in jail

More Videos 1:21 People wounded as shots fired at Waffle House Pause 1:01 'Some of this ... will be repulsive,' lawyer tells jurors at ex-GBI agent's trial 1:30 Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list 0:28 Harvey rain headed for Georgia 1:38 'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour 1:15 Hundreds rally and march to show their support for Charlottesville 3:18 Putting a face to the skull 2:10 Man charged in spring killing claims he acted in self defense, attorney says 2:01 Unidentified: Crash leads to grisly discovery 1:07 Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Man's wild ride lands him in jail A Dallas, Texas, man was arrested by the Newton County, Ga., sheriff's office in August of 2017 after a June 2016 video showed a driver hanging out of a Dodge Challenger on Interstate 20 east of Atlanta. A Dallas, Texas, man was arrested by the Newton County, Ga., sheriff's office in August of 2017 after a June 2016 video showed a driver hanging out of a Dodge Challenger on Interstate 20 east of Atlanta.

A Dallas, Texas, man was arrested by the Newton County, Ga., sheriff's office in August of 2017 after a June 2016 video showed a driver hanging out of a Dodge Challenger on Interstate 20 east of Atlanta.