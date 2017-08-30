Wanted by Macon Regional Crimestoppers for the week of August 28, 2017

Brian Billingslea, 28, is wanted by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of forgery third degree and identity fraud. If you have information about the whereabouts of this person, you may leave an anonymous a tip at Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Macon Regional Crimestoppers
Deangelo Marquez Taylor, 25, is wanted by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office on charges of serious injury by vehicle, reckless driving, possession of less than 1 oz of marijuana, and DUI. If you have information about the whereabouts of this person, you may leave an anonymous a tip at Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Macon Regional Crimestoppers
James Earl Rutherford, 48, is wanted by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of bench warrant. If you have information about the whereabouts of this person, you may leave an anonymous a tip at Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Macon Regional Crimestoppers
Sarah Elizabeth Hamm, 28, is wanted by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of child support. If you have information about the whereabouts of this person, you may leave an anonymous a tip at Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Macon Regional Crimestoppers
Tanya Lester, 43, is wanted by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of financial transaction card fraud. If you have information about the whereabouts of this person, you may leave an anonymous a tip at Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Macon Regional Crimestoppers