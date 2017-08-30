Mom on meth charged with murder after newborn baby dies

A woman with methamphetamine in her system has been arrested on murder charges after her newborn died.
Tomalynn E. Johnson, 32, of McIntyre, gave birth July 31 to a boy who tested positive for methamphetamine at Oconee Regional Hospital in Milledgeville, Baldwin County Deputy Coroner Ken Garland said.
The infant later died at an Augusta hospital on Aug. 22, Garland said.
“The baby had a low apgar score and died of failure to thrive,” Garland said.
An apgar score is determined by a baby’s condition at birth after medical personnel measure heart rate, respiration, muscle tone and response to stimulation.
Garland reported the death to the GBI, which is protocol when an infant dies, he said.
Milledgeville police detective Kim Khan notified the coroner of the baby’s death after the presence of methamphetamine was detected in the mother and child, he said.
Johnson was arrested at the hospital three days after giving birth and originally was booked into the Baldwin County jail on charges of methamphetamine possession and cruelty to children.
The charge was upgraded to felony murder after the baby boy’s death.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
