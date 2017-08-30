Strange substance sends students to E.R. with two others in sheriff’s custody

Two Jones County students ended up in the hospital after eating some sort of mystery paper in recent days.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Office took two other students into custody in related to brightly colored sheets of preforated paper that appear to be some sort of Lysergic Acid Diethylamide, or LSD.
A sheriff’s news release urged parents to talk to their children about the dangerous substance.
The students who ingested it were acting out of character and were showing signs of medical problems.
Officers are working closely with the Jones County School System and are asking anyone with information to call 478-986-3489.
“The safety of our schools and children are paramount and we will not cease until all persons who are responsible are apprehended,” Sheriff Butch Reece posted on Facebook late Tuesday.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments