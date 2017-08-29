Three charged in summer of ‘roguery and hooliganism,’ Bibb County sheriff says

The summer months in Bibb County were full of “roguery and hooliganism,” the sheriff said at a news conference Tuesday.
“We’ve had a lot of robberies and we’ve had some burglaries,” Sheriff David Davis said. “It doesn’t take many people to create a crime wave. ... Just a few people can wreak a lot of havoc.”
A man arrested in late July is charged with 30 burglaries.
TyeJuan Maurice Taylor and an unknown accomplice were pushing their way through the swinging door behind the counter at Sharks Chicago Style Chicken and Fish Restaurant about 3 a.m. when they were spotted by deputy Dustin Mobbs, the sheriff said.
Mobbs heard the burglar alarm sound off while he was patrolling Pio Nono Avenue just south of Interstate 75.
Upon seeing the deputy, the 23-year-old and his unknown accomplice hopped out of a busted window on the side of the building and ran, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Officers scoured the area near Peavy Street where the men had fled, and deputy Grant Taylor captured Taylor behind a house in the 1300 block.
Investigators learned through talking with Taylor that he had been involved with 29 other burglaries, the news release said.
Taylor, of an Alview Drive address, is charged with one count of burglary in the second degree in addition to felony and a misdemeanor charges of count of violating probation. He was transferred to the Baldwin County jail on an outstanding warrant for burglary, according to Baldwin County sheriff’s officials.
An 18-year-old man charged with a 2016 stickup and another that occurred in May also was arrested this month.
Donnovan Jamal Hicks was at the wheel of a stolen Ford F-150, driving south on Interstate 75 in Lamar County, when a Department of Public Safety car tried to stop him.
Hicks fled and crashed the truck in Forsyth, according to the news release.
Investigators questioned Hicks about an armed robbery at a Houston Avenue Family Dollar on Dec. 8, 2016.
A pair of men had walked inside the store about 10 p.m. that night, brandishing a long gun and demanding money from the safe. One of the men had a white cloth over his face, and the other wore a ski mask. The safe would not open, so the men left with money from the cash registers. The robbers ran toward nearby Colonial Terrace Apartments.
Hicks, described in the news release as “a known gang member of the Gangster Disciples,” also is charged with a stickup at Dollar General at 4996 Bloomfield Road on May 26.
Two men walked inside the store just before 10 p.m. One of the men pointed a silver handgun at the clerk and said, “Give me the money. I want the whole drawer,” according to an incident report.
When the clerk said she couldn’t open the register, the man climbed over the counter and said, “You think I’m playing” while pointing a gun at the back of her head, the report said.
There were 13 armed robberies at dollar stores in Macon this summer.
“It’s a sad commentary on our community when we have people that know who’s responsible for these crimes. ... and they won’t come forward,” the sheriff said. “Call Crimestoppers and get a reward. Contact an investigator, call us. ... It will help us get these folks off the streets.”
An observant resident helped catch another alleged serial burglar Aug. 19.
Family Dollar had closed for the day when Taron Anderson saw a man standing near the entrance just before midnight, the news release said.
Anderson called 911.
Deputy Cason Grant and Investigator Omar Sanders wheeled in to the parking lot, just south of U.S. 80 and Log Cabin Drive and they spotted Bennie Willis III running toward a nearby church. The 39-year-old was toting a crow bar and a trash bag full of stolen cigarettes, the news release said.
Grant yelled for Willis to stop then shot Willis with a stun gun.
Willis, charged with 13 other commercial burglaries in the area since January, was wearing the same clothing he’d worn in previous burglaries, the news release said.
Willis was booked in the Bibb County jail where he remained without bond Tuesday.
More arrests are expected.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
Comments