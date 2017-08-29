'Some of this ... will be repulsive,' lawyer tells jurors at ex-GBI agent's trial
Charles S. Woodall, a former GBI agent accused of child molestation, is on trial in Bibb County for alleged sex crimes that are said to have begun a decade ago. Woodall, 36, allegedly met some of his victims through Northway Church on Zebulon Road where he was a youth leader.
Joe Kovac Jr.The Telegraph
Bond was denied Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, for Benny Bell Jr., a Macon man charged with murder in the May 14, 2017, shooting death of his daughter, Demetrice Bell, and also with shooting his wife, Thelma Bell, at the family's home on Lakeshore Avenue.
Bond was denied Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, for Calvin Stapleton, the Macon man charged with murder in the April 3, 2017, fatal shooting of alleged Crips gang leader Andre Taylor outside the M&M Grocery on Montpelier Avenue. Stapleton claims he acted in self defense.
This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about stolen gold; the story of an unwanted man at a Macon motel; and word of the theft of Vienna sausages. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr.
This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about a woman held at gunpoint after changing her baby's diaper; the story of a woman who splashed a Bibb County sheriff's deputy with beer; and the tale of some revealing revelers at Tallulah Falls Lake. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr.
A Jones county Superior Court judge sentenced Peyton Norman III and Leslie Gaye Kidd to 20 years Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, after a pit bull attack that nearly his mother, Barbara Norman. The victim was hospitalized 72 days and had 19 surgeries.
Meet Dyno, the new drug and tracking dog at the Peach County Sheriff's Office. The 18-month-old Belgian Malinois is handled by Deputy Steven Hood, who's been working with law enforcement K9s since 2005.
This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about a woman caught messing with a man's car battery on Buena Vista Avenue; the story of a man who said he was on his way to work at McDonald's when he was robbed; and the tale of a mysterious meat man in a Ford Taurus. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr.
Rusty Bernard Dial, 38, pleaded guilty to carjacking and violating the state's gang act in connection with a 2016 incident off Macon's Hawkinsville Road. He was sentenced to 20 years, 12 of them in prison, during a Bibb County Superior Court hearing.
Lonnie Kelly was talking with a neighbor Aug. 1, 2017, when a black car ripped through two yards, struck a telephone pole and crashed before her eyes on Greentree Parkway in Macon's Lake Wildwood subdivision.