Wife says husband 'had hell in him' when he fatally shot his daughter, prosecutor says 2:20

Hundreds rally and march to show their support for Charlottesville 1:15

'The dogs are eating me,' woman says in pit bull attack 2:31

Deceased animal lover's funeral procession stops at shelter 2:13

Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 1:07

Harvey rain headed for Georgia 0:28

Putting a face to the skull 3:18

Warner Robins man sentenced for burglary had juvenile record for the same crime 2:08

Historic Macon Church approves same-sex marriage ceremonies 1:03

Martin Luther King Jr statue unveiled in Georgia 2:05

  • 'Some of this ... will be repulsive,' lawyer tells jurors at ex-GBI agent's trial

    Charles S. Woodall, a former GBI agent accused of child molestation, is on trial in Bibb County for alleged sex crimes that are said to have begun a decade ago. Woodall, 36, allegedly met some of his victims through Northway Church on Zebulon Road where he was a youth leader.

Charles S. Woodall, a former GBI agent accused of child molestation, is on trial in Bibb County for alleged sex crimes that are said to have begun a decade ago. Woodall, 36, allegedly met some of his victims through Northway Church on Zebulon Road where he was a youth leader.
Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph
Cop Shop Podcast: Diaper change ends in armed robbery

This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about a woman held at gunpoint after changing her baby's diaper; the story of a woman who splashed a Bibb County sheriff's deputy with beer; and the tale of some revealing revelers at Tallulah Falls Lake. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr.

Cop Shop Podcast: Woman in car caper has been jailed 51 times

This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about a woman caught messing with a man's car battery on Buena Vista Avenue; the story of a man who said he was on his way to work at McDonald's when he was robbed; and the tale of a mysterious meat man in a Ford Taurus. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr.

Man sentenced to prison on carjacking, gang charges

Rusty Bernard Dial, 38, pleaded guilty to carjacking and violating the state's gang act in connection with a 2016 incident off Macon's Hawkinsville Road. He was sentenced to 20 years, 12 of them in prison, during a Bibb County Superior Court hearing.