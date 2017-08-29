Ex-GBI agent accused of molesting church boys described as ‘wolf in sheep’s clothing’

More Videos 1:01 'Some of this ... will be repulsive,' lawyer tells jurors at ex-GBI agent's trial Pause 1:07 Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 0:28 Harvey rain headed for Georgia 2:20 Wife says husband 'had hell in him' when he fatally shot his daughter, prosecutor says 3:18 Putting a face to the skull 1:15 Hundreds rally and march to show their support for Charlottesville 2:01 Unidentified: Crash leads to grisly discovery 1:45 "He didn't deserve that," customer says of slain clerk 0:57 L&C clerk also shot in 2016 armed robbery 2:13 Deceased animal lover's funeral procession stops at shelter Video Link copy Embed Code copy

'Some of this ... will be repulsive,' lawyer tells jurors at ex-GBI agent's trial Charles S. Woodall, a former GBI agent accused of child molestation, is on trial in Bibb County for alleged sex crimes that are said to have begun a decade ago. Woodall, 36, allegedly met some of his victims through Northway Church on Zebulon Road where he was a youth leader. Charles S. Woodall, a former GBI agent accused of child molestation, is on trial in Bibb County for alleged sex crimes that are said to have begun a decade ago. Woodall, 36, allegedly met some of his victims through Northway Church on Zebulon Road where he was a youth leader. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph

