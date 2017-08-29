Alex Michael Ramos
Crime

Man wanted in Charlottesville assault surrenders in Middle Georgia

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

August 29, 2017 12:58 PM

A Georgia man wanted in the violent beating of a counter-protestor earlier this month in Charlottesville, Virginia, turned himself in at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

Alex Michael Ramos, 33, of Marietta, is charged with malicious wounding by the Charlottesville Police Department in the Aug. 12 assault on 20-year-old counter-protester DeAndre Harris.

Harris suffered a broken wrist, a chipped tooth and deep gash to his head that had to be closed with eight staples in the assault that was captured on video, according to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

According to the New York Times, Ramos was identified as a suspect as a result of posts by Shaun King, an activist and columnist at The Daily News in New York. In a Facebook post three days after the violent riots, King wrote “Dear Michael A. Ramos, We caught you. Your Facebook friends reported you to me. You are guilty of felony assault against Deandre Harris. We downloaded all of the content off of your Facebook page before you deleted it – including your video and comments bragging about this assault. ARREST THIS MAN!”

Ramos, who most recently lived in Jackson, is seen in videos online hitting Harris, who was lying on the ground in a parking garage during the assault, which included several other white men.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office didn’t immediately release any details about the arrest.

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

