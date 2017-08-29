Driver escapes after taking off from traffic stop, wrecks car in two-county chase

A driver ran from sheriff’s deputies in south Bibb County late Monday after a two-county chase.
Before 9 p.m. Monday, Monroe County sheriff’s deputies pulled over a black Toyota Camry with an expired tag near mile marker 189 on Interstate 75 South, said Sgt. Lawson Bittick, public affairs officer for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
As the deputy was getting out of his vehicle just north of Forsyth the driver took off, Bittick said.
Three sheriff’s patrol officers pursued him down I-75 South to I-475 South. The Georgia State Patrol joined in the chase.
Near Zebulon Road, Bibb County sheriff’s deputies assisted in trying to stop the vehicle, but it kept going.
The officers followed the car to the Hartley Bridge Road exit where the car turned left and continued to Houston Road, where the driver took another left before crashing the car at Hawkinsville Road.
The man ran away and K-9 units could not locate him.
Anyone with information about the driver is urged to call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
