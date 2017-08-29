After 2 men died in Macon armed robberies, what have Bibb deputies done about it?

A Macon convenience store clerk had been shot in a robbery once before he was fatally wounded last week.
A few days later, a restaurant owner was leaving with the money bag when a gunman sprayed his car with bullets, killing him.
Two mornings later, an armed robber fired a shot during a donut shop robbery in north Macon.
Three violent crimes within days of each other have many people wondering what is being done about it.
Bibb County Sheriff David Davis plans to provide an update on the summer’s criminal activity during a news conference Tuesday afternoon.
