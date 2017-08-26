Fleeing suspect shot dead in altercation with sheriff’s deputy

A traffic stop ended with a man dead and the GBI investigating the sheriff’s deputy’s use of force.
A Greene County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed 47-year-old Charles David Robinson after he ran from a traffic stop at about 9 p.m. Friday on Ga. 77 and Penfield Road in Woodville, according to a GBI news release.
Preliminary reports indicate Robinson was involved in an altercation with the deputy and was shot during the tussle.
Robinson was taken to St. Mary’s Good Samaritan Hospital where he was dead on arrival.
An autopsy is planned at the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Decatur.
The deputy, whose identity was not released, also was taken for treatment and was released from an Athens hospital.
The GBI will conduct an independent investigation into what happened and turn findings over to the district attorney for review.
Liz Fabian
