Escaped Georgia inmate is recaptured after 8 days on the run

An inmate who escaped last week from the Burruss Correctional Training Center in Forsyth was captured Friday night near Atlanta.
Keyshawn Cobb, 19, walked away from the kitchen at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center early morning on Aug. 17. He was arrested by department of corrections fugitive agents in Decatur about 5:30 p.m.
Cobb was serving time for a burglary charge, Georgia Department of Corrections Public Affairs Director Joan Heath said.
