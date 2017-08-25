Crime

Cordele double homicide victims identified

By Stanley Dunlap

sdunlap@macon.com

August 25, 2017 2:30 PM

The victims of this week’s double homicide in Cordele have been identified.

Cordele residents Shaquaveon M. Felder, 24, and 35-year-old Jacrro L. Odom were killed in the shooting that took place about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, WALB-TV and The Cordele Dispatch reported.

The incident occurred on the 900 block of West 15th Avenue.

The GBI is assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the homicides, is asked to contact the Cordele Police Department at 229-276-2921.

