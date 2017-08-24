Lizella woman wanted in south Macon assault, carjacking

A Lizella woman is wanted by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office after she allegedly helped assault and carjack a man in south Macon.
Desmond White was at the wheel of his white Honda Accord, driving near Ormond Terrace and Flamingo Drive, streets between Houston Avenue and Broadway, about 2 p.m. Aug. 17.
The 22-year-old stopped there to ask a woman if she “knew where he could get some ‘bud,’ ” according to a Thursday night news release from the sheriff’s office.
The woman, later identified as 30-year-old Lori Delois Harrell, directed White to drive a few hundred feet down the street to a house on Weicoba Drive, a short road that dead ends.
A white woman and a black man got out of a gold car that had pulled up behind White’s Honda.
The man hit White in the face and took his cellphone. White was ordered out of the car at knifepoint, the news release said.
When White got out of the car, the woman hopped in the car and started to drive away. White threw himself on the hood of his car, trying to get the woman to stop, according to the release.
The man started hitting White until he got off of the car. Then, the two women and the man drove away in both cars.
Harrell faces charges including armed robbery, aggravated assault and hijacking a motor vehicle, according to the news release.
In September 2011, The Telegraph reported that Harrell, then 24, had been charged with aggravated assault for allegedly firing a shotgun at her boyfriend during a dispute over her children at a mobile home park. Witnesses told police that Harrell had fired at her boyfriend as he was walking away from her. Harrell accused Reyes of striking her, but deputies didn’t find any marks or bruises on her skin, according to Telegraph archives.
In May 2015, Harrell pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, Bibb County Superior Court records show. Later the same year, she was convicted of felony shoplifting after returning to Walmart on Zebulon Road, a place from which she’d been banned.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lori Delois Harrell is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
