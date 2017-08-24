Michael Anthony Glover
Crime

Man sentenced to life plus 25 years in midstate sexual assault case

By Amy Leigh Womack

awomack@macon.com

August 24, 2017 5:06 PM

Jurors deliberated for about an hour Thursday before finding a Macon man guilty of rape and aggravated sodomy stemming from an attack on a woman at a home on Training School Road in east Macon Aug. 31, 2014, according to the district attorney’s office.

Michael Anthony Glover, 57, was sentenced to life followed by an additional 25 years in prison, said prosecutor Che’ferre Young.

Evidence presented during Glover’s three-day trial in Bibb County Superior Court showed his DNA matched evidence collected in a sexual assault kit performed on the woman.

Authorities have said a neighbor called police after answering a knock at his door and finding the woman naked outside near some bushes.

The woman alleged she was awakened in bed by a man who was choking her and then raped her repeatedly.

Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.

Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon

