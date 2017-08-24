Man who shot daughter ‘just had hell in him,’ prosecutor says injured wife told police

More Videos

Accused shoplifter arrested after false report of shots fired 0:57

Accused shoplifter arrested after false report of shots fired

Pause
Man charged in spring killing claims he acted in self defense, attorney says 2:10

Man charged in spring killing claims he acted in self defense, attorney says

Cop Shop Podcast: Strange tales of stolen gold, a hungry suspect and Vienna sausage 4:11

Cop Shop Podcast: Strange tales of stolen gold, a hungry suspect and Vienna sausage

Pregnant woman says her whole world changed after man killed in front of their kids 4:02

Pregnant woman says her whole world changed after man killed in front of their kids

Unidentified: Crash leads to grisly discovery 2:01

Unidentified: Crash leads to grisly discovery

Bounce houses and beer garden planned for renovated Macon baseball field 0:56

Bounce houses and beer garden planned for renovated Macon baseball field

Macon's Authority gets new chairman, director 1:40

Macon's Authority gets new chairman, director

Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list 1:30

Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list

Westside students eclipse their science knowledge 2:31

Westside students eclipse their science knowledge

Kirby Smart talks offensive line, defensive line's conditioning 11:47

Kirby Smart talks offensive line, defensive line's conditioning

  • Wife says husband 'had hell in him' when he fatally shot his daughter, prosecutor says

    Bond was denied Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, for Benny Bell Jr., a Macon man charged with murder in the May 14, 2017, shooting death of his daughter, Demetrice Bell, and also with shooting his wife, Thelma Bell, at the family's home on Lakeshore Avenue.

Bond was denied Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, for Benny Bell Jr., a Macon man charged with murder in the May 14, 2017, shooting death of his daughter, Demetrice Bell, and also with shooting his wife, Thelma Bell, at the family's home on Lakeshore Avenue. Amy Leigh Womack The Telegraph
Bond was denied Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, for Benny Bell Jr., a Macon man charged with murder in the May 14, 2017, shooting death of his daughter, Demetrice Bell, and also with shooting his wife, Thelma Bell, at the family's home on Lakeshore Avenue. Amy Leigh Womack The Telegraph

Crime

Man who shot daughter ‘just had hell in him,’ prosecutor says injured wife told police

By Amy Leigh Womack

awomack@macon.com

August 24, 2017 3:16 PM

More needs to be known about the medical condition of a Macon father accused of murder in his daughter’s Mother’s Day shooting death before a bond can be set, a judge ruled Thursday.

Benny Bell Jr., 67, is accused of fatally shooting his daughter, 37-year-old Demetrice Bell, and also shooting his wife, Thelma Bell, at the family’s home on Lakeshore Avenue May 14.

Prosecutor Cara Fiore argued at a Thursday hearing in Bibb County Superior Court that Thelma Bell has said she and her husband were lying down when they heard their daughter come home. It was about 3 a.m.

“They knew it was their daughter,” Fiore said. “Mr. Bell at that time got up, grabbed his gun and went out and began yelling at her for coming home at the hour that she did.”

Bell’s wife told police, “He just had hell in him,” the prosecutor said, adding that Bell’s wife also thinks her husband suffers from mental health issues that she believes led to the shooting.

Fiore argued against a bond being set, saying, “We don’t know what’s gonna happen when he goes back home to anyone’s house because we don’t know what his mental health issues are.”

Ken Smith, Bell’s attorney, argued the allegations against his client are inconsistent with his life history.

After serving in the military, Bell worked at the same job for 28 years until he suffered an aneurism and several strokes, Smith said.

Married 46 years, his wife has said she doesn’t fear future danger from Bell and wants him to return home, the attorney said.

Smith said his client has been attacked while he’s been held at the Bibb County jail, but Bell didn’t respond with violence. He also argued that Bell needs to be released from jail to obtain medical treatment.

Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.

Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Man charged in spring killing claims he acted in self defense, attorney says

View More Video