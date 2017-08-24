Man who shot daughter ‘just had hell in him,’ prosecutor says injured wife told police

More needs to be known about the medical condition of a Macon father accused of murder in his daughter’s Mother’s Day shooting death before a bond can be set, a judge ruled Thursday.
Benny Bell Jr., 67, is accused of fatally shooting his daughter, 37-year-old Demetrice Bell, and also shooting his wife, Thelma Bell, at the family’s home on Lakeshore Avenue May 14.
Prosecutor Cara Fiore argued at a Thursday hearing in Bibb County Superior Court that Thelma Bell has said she and her husband were lying down when they heard their daughter come home. It was about 3 a.m.
“They knew it was their daughter,” Fiore said. “Mr. Bell at that time got up, grabbed his gun and went out and began yelling at her for coming home at the hour that she did.”
Bell’s wife told police, “He just had hell in him,” the prosecutor said, adding that Bell’s wife also thinks her husband suffers from mental health issues that she believes led to the shooting.
Fiore argued against a bond being set, saying, “We don’t know what’s gonna happen when he goes back home to anyone’s house because we don’t know what his mental health issues are.”
Ken Smith, Bell’s attorney, argued the allegations against his client are inconsistent with his life history.
After serving in the military, Bell worked at the same job for 28 years until he suffered an aneurism and several strokes, Smith said.
Married 46 years, his wife has said she doesn’t fear future danger from Bell and wants him to return home, the attorney said.
Smith said his client has been attacked while he’s been held at the Bibb County jail, but Bell didn’t respond with violence. He also argued that Bell needs to be released from jail to obtain medical treatment.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
