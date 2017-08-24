Crime

Two shot to death in Cordele, GBI investigating

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

August 24, 2017 12:52 PM

Two people were found shot to death in Cordele late Wednesday.

Police were called to the scene of the double homicide in the 900 block of West 15th Avenue about 9:30 p.m., WALB-TV reported.

The GBI is helping the police department investigate.

The Cordele Dispatch reported officers were going door-to-door Thursday morning, talking with nearby residents.

No information was released about the suspect or suspects, who were still on the run just after noon.

Calls to Cordele Police Chief Rob Rodriguez were not immediately returned.

For more on this story, return to Macon.com and read Friday’s Telegraph.

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Wife says husband 'had hell in him' when he fatally shot his daughter, prosecutor says

Wife says husband 'had hell in him' when he fatally shot his daughter, prosecutor says 2:20

Wife says husband 'had hell in him' when he fatally shot his daughter, prosecutor says
Man charged in spring killing claims he acted in self defense, attorney says 2:10

Man charged in spring killing claims he acted in self defense, attorney says
Cop Shop Podcast: Strange tales of stolen gold, a hungry suspect and Vienna sausage 4:11

Cop Shop Podcast: Strange tales of stolen gold, a hungry suspect and Vienna sausage

View More Video