Two shot to death in Cordele, GBI investigating

Two people were found shot to death in Cordele late Wednesday.
Police were called to the scene of the double homicide in the 900 block of West 15th Avenue about 9:30 p.m., WALB-TV reported.
The GBI is helping the police department investigate.
The Cordele Dispatch reported officers were going door-to-door Thursday morning, talking with nearby residents.
No information was released about the suspect or suspects, who were still on the run just after noon.
Calls to Cordele Police Chief Rob Rodriguez were not immediately returned.
For more on this story, return to Macon.com and read Friday’s Telegraph.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
Comments