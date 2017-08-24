Deputies swarm after report of ‘shots fired’ down the street from latest homicide

Less than 12 hours after a restaurant worker was fatally shot in a Pio Nono Avenue parking lot, Bibb County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a report of shots fired down the street.
At about 9 a.m., dispatchers got a call about a man who was locked in the Bi-Lo Mart at the corner of Eisenhower Parkway and Pio Nono Avenue.
The clerk recognized the man as an accused shoplifter and triggered the locks on the front door.
The suspect tussled with the store employee and began kicking the door, which sounded like gunshots to the 911 operator still on the phone, Sgt. Linda Howard said.
“He was locked in the door, and he wanted out,” she said.
Ambulances swarmed the convenience store, but EMTs left with an empty stretcher just before James Burnett Abram III, 29, was led away in handcuffs.
No shots were fired, and no one was hurt.
Abram is charged with shoplifting, interfering with a 911 call, battery in the scuffle with the clerk and a probation violation, Howard said.
Deputies in that western district were on high alert after Wednesday night’s killing of Jian Wang, 39, who was fatally wounded in the parking lot of Hot Wings Plus before the gunman took the restaurant’s money bag and drove off after firing more shots in the back of the restaurant.
Late Monday, Brij Patel was shot and killed during another armed robbery at the L&C Convenient Store at 971 Hillcrest Blvd. off Napier Avenue.
Early Wednesday, a 16-year-old also was shot not far from the wings restaurant. The teen was walking home from a friend’s house at about 2 a.m. when a silver vehicle pulled up, and he was wounded in the leg.
Anyone with information in these crimes is asked to call an investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
