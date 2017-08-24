Deputies swarm after report of ‘shots fired’ down the street from latest homicide

More Videos 0:57 Accused shoplifter arrested after false report of shots fired Pause 4:11 Cop Shop Podcast: Strange tales of stolen gold, a hungry suspect and Vienna sausage 15:41 Suspects allegedly tried to sell Mercer basketball player fake drugs before shooting 4:02 Pregnant woman says her whole world changed after man killed in front of their kids 2:01 Unidentified: Crash leads to grisly discovery 0:56 Bounce houses and beer garden planned for renovated Macon baseball field 2:06 Mother of man killed on Fourth Avenue describes him as one of God's good people 11:47 Kirby Smart talks offensive line, defensive line's conditioning 4:05 Pregnant woman describes moment man was killed in front of his 3 children 1:40 Macon's Authority gets new chairman, director Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Accused shoplifter arrested after false report of shots fired Ambulances and patrol cars swarmed the Bi-Lo Mart at Eisenhower Parkway and Pio Nono Avenue just after 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, after an accused shoplifter was locked in the building and a false report of shots fired drew first responders. Ambulances and patrol cars swarmed the Bi-Lo Mart at Eisenhower Parkway and Pio Nono Avenue just after 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, after an accused shoplifter was locked in the building and a false report of shots fired drew first responders. Liz Fabian The Telegraph

Ambulances and patrol cars swarmed the Bi-Lo Mart at Eisenhower Parkway and Pio Nono Avenue just after 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, after an accused shoplifter was locked in the building and a false report of shots fired drew first responders. Liz Fabian The Telegraph