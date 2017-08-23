Inmate escapes work detail. He wasn’t gone for long.

A prison inmate who escaped from a work detail early Wednesday was back in custody before nightfall.
Jared William Pardue, 37, was last seen operating a bobcat machine before escaping from a work detail at Central State Prison, according to a Georgia Department of Corrections Facebook post.
Bibb County sheriff’s deputies assisted Central State Prison in the search Wednesday afternoon, said Bibb County sheriff’s Lt. Randy Gonzalez.
Pardue was apprehended about 7:20 p.m.
Pardue received a 20-year sentence for trafficking methamphetamine, according to the state Department of Corrections website.
Comments