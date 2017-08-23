Jared Pardue
Inmate escapes work detail. He wasn’t gone for long.

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

August 23, 2017 8:22 PM

A prison inmate who escaped from a work detail early Wednesday was back in custody before nightfall.

Jared William Pardue, 37, was last seen operating a bobcat machine before escaping from a work detail at Central State Prison, according to a Georgia Department of Corrections Facebook post.

Bibb County sheriff’s deputies assisted Central State Prison in the search Wednesday afternoon, said Bibb County sheriff’s Lt. Randy Gonzalez.

Pardue was apprehended about 7:20 p.m.

Pardue received a 20-year sentence for trafficking methamphetamine, according to the state Department of Corrections website.

