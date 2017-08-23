Bibb deputy fired, accused of choking, pulling gun on gas station customer

A Bibb County sheriff’s deputy accused of choking a man and pointing a gun at him at a Macon gas station Saturday was fired and arrested Wednesday.
Deputy Albert James Jordan was charged with aggravated assault and booked in the Bibb County jail.
The 51-year-old deputy was off duty and wearing plain clothes late Saturday as he watched 25-year-old Michael Hodges buy tobacco without showing his ID to the store at Citgo on Rocky Creek Road.
The store clerk, Sanjay Patel, hadn’t asked for an ID because Hodges was a regular customer, he later told investigators.
However, the deputy said he had heard the clerk ask to see Hodges’ ID but Hodges didn’t produce it, according to an incident report from the sheriff’s office.
Jordan told Hodges he was a sheriff’s deputy and that Hodges could not buy tobacco or alcohol without showing his ID, the report said.
Jordan asked Hodges and his two nephews to leave the store. They did.
Then, Jordan said, Hodges “tried to get physical,” so Jordan “restrained Hodges with one arm” and put his right hand on his gun, but didn’t point it at Hodges because he didn’t know if Hodges was armed, the report said.
Then, Hodges went outside to call his mother, Jordan said.
While Hodges was outside, he saw Jordan’s fiance in the truck and told the woman “he would break her truck windows if she didn’t get Deputy Jordan because he was going to hurt him,” the report said.
Later, Hodges told investigators the deputy “grabbed him by his neck, pushed him up against the glass by the booth ... broke his items” and pointed a gun at him, the report said.
Hodges also said he “believed that Deputy Jordan was intoxicated,” according to the report.
Internal affairs investigators for the sheriff’s office found Jordan was in violation of several policies, including: Violation of Rules, Unbecoming Conduct and Conformance to Laws, Courtesy, Use of Force and Use of Weapons.
Jordan remained in the Bibb County jail Wednesday night on a $27,000 bond.
