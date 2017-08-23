The Hall County Sheriff's Office posted this photo of a wanted man for taking a cleaning machine from a local Kroger.
Crime

Sheriff’s office uses humor to try to catch a thief

By Liz Fabian

August 23, 2017 11:09 AM

A Georgia sheriff’s office took a BOLO to the next level this week on Facebook.

Instead of the usual “Be On the Look Out” bulletin, Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch’s department’s social media page invited the world to “play the game we like to call, ‘Name That Criminal!’”

The post shows a picture of a man in a cap walking into a store while wearing a yellow shirt over what appear to be blue jeans.

“In this episode, we have some lovely footage of a ne’er do well who thought it would be okay to steal a commercial grade floor cleaning machine from the Kroger on Thompson Bridge Road.”

The theft happened on Aug. 6 at about 6:45 p.m. “in broad daylight, just like he owned the thing himself,” the post said.

The machine belongs to a contractor who cleans for the supermarket and is a “very valuable piece of equipment to that business.”

The sheriff also promised video footage of the heist in Tuesday’s post, but didn’t deliver as of Wednesday morning.

“Still working on loading the video... Facebook Voodoo,” the sheriff’s office commented with a thumbs down.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

