Cuffed: Recent arrests from Crimestoppers tips

Antonio Glenn, SERFTF, Armed Robbery, Kidnapping, Battery – Substantial Physical Harm
Macon Regional Crimestoppers
Bryan Anthony Gee Jr., HCSO, Forgery
Macon Regional Crimestoppers
Damacio Collins, BCSO, Theft by Receiving
Macon Regional Crimestoppers
Jimmy Gray, Gwinnett PD, Aggravated Stalking, Battery – Family Violence, Criminal Trespass, Influencing Witness, Violating Family Violence Order and Violation of Probation
Macon Regional Crimestoppers
Kristen Nichole Ussery, JCSO, Bench Warrant – Failure to Appear
Macon Regional Crimestoppers
Leon Demetric Oliver, HCSO, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon
Macon Regional Crimestoppers
Monty Harper, HCSO, Sexual Exploitation of Children
Macon Regional Crimestoppers
Rasean Lemon, HCSO, Forgery, Driving while license suspended/revoked, and giving false name and address to officer
Macon Regional Crimestoppers
Rebecca Bonner, BCSO, 3 counts Forgery
Macon Regional Crimestoppers
Ricky Lowder, SERFTF, Armed Robbery
Macon Regional Crimestoppers
Ronald Knight, BCSO, 3 counts Forgery
Macon Regional Crimestoppers
Stephen Piotrowstki, HCSO, Failure to register as a Sex Offender
Macon Regional Crimestoppers
Tammy Bledsoe, SERFTF, Violation of Probation
Macon Regional Crimestoppers