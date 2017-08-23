Wanted by Macon Regional Crimestoppers for the week of August 21, 2017

Trent Lee Parker, 43, is wanted by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of bench warrant. If you have information about the whereabouts of this person, you may leave an anonymous a tip at Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Jaquetta Michelle Jackson, 26, is wanted by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of failure to appear. If you have information about the whereabouts of this person, you may leave an anonymous a tip at Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Larry Anthony Oates, 37, is wanted by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of violation of probation. If you have information about the whereabouts of this person, you may leave an anonymous a tip at Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Loretta Gale Barfield, 59, is wanted by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of bench warrant. If you have information about the whereabouts of this person, you may leave an anonymous a tip at Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Retha Lachelle Willis, 42, is wanted by the Jones County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of violation of probation. If you have information about the whereabouts of this person, you may leave an anonymous a tip at Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
