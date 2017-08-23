The Paulding County Sheriff's Office issued this photo of a person of interest in a homicide in Hiram.
Crime

Woman found dead and police want to talk to man who rented a room at her house

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

August 23, 2017 5:55 AM

Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a person of interest after a woman was found dead in her home early Tuesday.

Beth Harris, 39, was killed some time before 6 a.m. Tuesday when her husband reported her dead at their house in the 4400 block of Hiram Sudie Road in Paulding County.

Authorities say her husband, 36-year-old Charles Harris has cooperated in the investigation.

The sheriff’s investigators have ruled the death a homicide and want to talk to the man who rented a room at the Harris’ home.

Derek Jess Renfroe, 32, is believed to have been at the house when Harris was killed.

The GBI is assisting Paulding sheriff’s deputies in the investigation.

Anyone who knows Renfroe’s location is urged to call Paulding County detectives at 770-443-3015.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

