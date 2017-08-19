Man zapped with a Taser, arrested after being spotted running with a crowbar, deputies say

A Macon man was charged with burglary late Friday after being spotted holding a crowbar and large plastic bag near the Family Dollar Store located at 4925 Bloomfield Road.
Deputies and investigators had responded to a report of a burglary in progress at the store and knew the suspect had been wearing black or dark clothing, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
A deputy saw a man dressed in all black running in the parking lot of a church near the store and tried to stop him. But the man ran instead, according to the sheriff’s office.
After a brief foot chase, the man stopped and dropped the crowbar and bag, but he “advanced towards the deputy after being given verbal commands to stop and get on the ground,” according to the release.
The deputy zapped the man, later identified as 39-year-old Bennie Willis III, with a Taser and he was arrested without further incident. Seventeen packs of Newport cigarettes were inside the bag, according to the release.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
