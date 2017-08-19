Bennie Willis III
Bennie Willis III
Bennie Willis III

Crime

Man zapped with a Taser, arrested after being spotted running with a crowbar, deputies say

By Amy Leigh Womack

awomack@macon.com

August 19, 2017 9:06 AM

A Macon man was charged with burglary late Friday after being spotted holding a crowbar and large plastic bag near the Family Dollar Store located at 4925 Bloomfield Road.

Deputies and investigators had responded to a report of a burglary in progress at the store and knew the suspect had been wearing black or dark clothing, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

A deputy saw a man dressed in all black running in the parking lot of a church near the store and tried to stop him. But the man ran instead, according to the sheriff’s office.

After a brief foot chase, the man stopped and dropped the crowbar and bag, but he “advanced towards the deputy after being given verbal commands to stop and get on the ground,” according to the release.

The deputy zapped the man, later identified as 39-year-old Bennie Willis III, with a Taser and he was arrested without further incident. Seventeen packs of Newport cigarettes were inside the bag, according to the release.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Pedestrian hit by van in downtown Macon

Pedestrian hit by van in downtown Macon 1:01

Pedestrian hit by van in downtown Macon
Cop Shop Podcast: Diaper change ends in armed robbery 3:57

Cop Shop Podcast: Diaper change ends in armed robbery
Free on bond, Whitby defers comment to lawyer 0:26

Free on bond, Whitby defers comment to lawyer

View More Video