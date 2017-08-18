She got home from Walmart to find $32,000 in royalties missing from her safe

A curious item turned up in the Bibb County sheriff’s reports Friday: A strange case of breaking, entering and the supposed theft of mining royalties.
A 44-year-old woman who lives in a neighborhood south of Mumford Road in west Macon told the cops that she went to Walmart early Wednesday afternoon.
When she got home about 2 p.m., someone had pried open her back door just enough to squeeze inside. The only thing missing was “a small safe sitting on the dresser,” the sheriff’s report said. The safe was said to have contained $32,000.
The woman, according to the sheriff’s write-up, said “she receives royalties every month from a mining company in Kentucky” and that the company is “currently working on her property” there.
The report does not note the validity of the woman’s claim. Nor does it mention what the company may have been mining.
It does, however, say the woman “believes the suspect could be her sister ... because she’s the only one who knew that she would be away at Walmart. ... She also advised that her sister is small in stature, and whoever broke into the residence had to be small in order to fit through (the door).”
