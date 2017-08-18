Bibb County sheriff’s deputies arrested both suspects in an attempted armed robbery early Tuesday at the Tom’s Mart at 3010 Houston Ave.
Bibb County sheriff’s deputies arrested both suspects in an attempted armed robbery early Tuesday at the Tom’s Mart at 3010 Houston Ave. Special to The Telegraph breaking@macon.com
They stole an armful of alcoholic beverages, but officers say they caught them

By Liz Fabian

August 18, 2017 5:45 AM

Hours after announcing an arrest in a theft at a Macon convenience store, Bibb sheriff’s deputies had another suspect behind bars.

Jarvis Tyshawn Floyd, 21, of Villa Crest Avenue, was arrested Thursday afternoon on a charge of criminal attempt to commit robbery of the Tom’s Mart at 3010 Houston Ave., according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Eddie Hightower, 27, of Somerset Drive was picked up after about 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputies said the two men grabbed a bunch of alcoholic beverages from the store at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

As they were trying to leave without paying, one of the men pulled a gun and walked toward an employee.

The thieves were able to force their way through a security door and run away.

