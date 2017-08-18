They stole an armful of alcoholic beverages, but officers say they caught them

Hours after announcing an arrest in a theft at a Macon convenience store, Bibb sheriff’s deputies had another suspect behind bars.
Jarvis Tyshawn Floyd, 21, of Villa Crest Avenue, was arrested Thursday afternoon on a charge of criminal attempt to commit robbery of the Tom’s Mart at 3010 Houston Ave., according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
Eddie Hightower, 27, of Somerset Drive was picked up after about 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Deputies said the two men grabbed a bunch of alcoholic beverages from the store at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.
As they were trying to leave without paying, one of the men pulled a gun and walked toward an employee.
The thieves were able to force their way through a security door and run away.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
