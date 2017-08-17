One man arrested, one still on the run with stolen alcoholic beverages

A Macon man was arrested and booked on criminal attempt to commit robbery at the Tom’s Food Mart.
Eddie Hightower, 27, of Somerset Drive, was picked up after about 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
An earlier news release stated that two men grabbed a bunch of alcoholic beverages from the store at 3010 Houston Ave. at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.
As they were trying to leave without paying, one of the men pulled a gun and walked toward an employee.
The thieves were able to force their way through a security door and run away.
Anyone who knows the identity of the second suspect is urged to call for a sheriff’s investigator at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments