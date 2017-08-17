The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance images of two men accused of attempted armed robbery at Tom’s Mart at 3010 Houston Ave. at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The Bibb County Sheriff's Office released surveillance images of two men accused of attempted armed robbery at Tom's Mart at 3010 Houston Ave. at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Crime

One man arrested, one still on the run with stolen alcoholic beverages

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

August 17, 2017 11:14 AM

A Macon man was arrested and booked on criminal attempt to commit robbery at the Tom’s Food Mart.

Eddie Hightower, 27, of Somerset Drive, was picked up after about 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

An earlier news release stated that two men grabbed a bunch of alcoholic beverages from the store at 3010 Houston Ave. at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

As they were trying to leave without paying, one of the men pulled a gun and walked toward an employee.

The thieves were able to force their way through a security door and run away.

Anyone who knows the identity of the second suspect is urged to call for a sheriff’s investigator at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

