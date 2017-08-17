‘Not true at all!!!’ driver says of judge’s claim in road rage case

A Milledgeville woman disputes a Dublin Superior Court judge’s account of a road rage case under GBI investigation.
Stephanie Pippin Million posted her story on Facebook after 8 p.m. Sunday, a couple hours after Judge Jud Green cussed her out at a Laurens County gas station.
The post was not public, but The Telegraph received a copy late Wednesday and is quoting it with Million’s permission.
“This very big man stuck his head in my car and began yelling and cussing at me saying I cut his wife off and almost killed them. Not true at all!!!” Million wrote.
Wednesday, Green told The Telegraph that Million forced his wife off the left lane of Interstate 16 just before 6 p.m. Sunday in Laurens County. He called it a “near death experience” and admitted to yelling and cussing at Green about it.
Thursday morning, Million told The Telegraph in a phone interview that she did see the SUV on the edge of the median but didn’t know how it got there.
She wrote in her Facebook post that her blinker was on when she merged into the left lane with enough distance between her car and the Greens’ SUV.
The SUV driver “started honking at me, but I just kept going.”
Million wrote she exited a few miles later at U.S. 441 and was waiting for oncoming traffic to clear to turn into the BP gas station when she noticed a couple behind her in the turning lane.
“The vehicle behind me starts turning in front of a car that had to slam on its brakes. ‘Oh my gosh. What are they doing?’ ” she wondered, not realizing it was the same vehicle from I-16.
The Greens turned into the parking lot before she could and blocked her entry, she said.
Million blew her horn.
“Then a very big muscular man got out of the passenger side of the SUV and started walking to my car. ... At this point I had no idea it was the SUV that honked at me on (the) interstate,” she wrote.
Million told Green to stop “talking to us like that because my (11-year-old) son was in the back seat.”
She said the judge leaned further into the passenger side of her car and “put his finger in my face yelling at me with so much anger (and) told me to shut the f*** up.”
Her older son, Jordon Million, 20, got out of the car and told Green not to talk to his mother like that.
“This man was crazy, and I didn’t know what he was capable of,” she wrote.
After Green kept yelling, she told him she was calling the police.
“He very smugly told me to go ahead and call them because he’s a judge in Laurens County, and they weren’t going to do anything to him,” she wrote in the post.
Green later told Million on the telephone that he did not recall making that comment, she said.
Green told The Telegraph he flagged down a Laurens County sheriff’s deputy as she was about to call police. Million said she tried to tell the deputy what happened, but the officer went straight for the judge.
When two Dublin police officers arrived, they too, spoke to Green first, she said.
“They could see my 11-year-old son in the back crying and scared,” she wrote.
Million asked the officer if anything could be done.
“He said unfortunately since he’s a judge around there even if I filed a report the courts wouldn’t do anything. I asked him what kind of judge goes around verbally assaulting innocent people and terrorizing children?” her post stated.
Million went on to write that the “officers were very kind AND encouraged me to file a report anyway. ... I am very grateful for the kindness those 2 Dublin officers showed us. It helped make a very bad situation a little better.”
Wednesday, Dublin Police Chief Tim Chatman asked the GBI to investigate the officers’ handling of the incident.
A miscellaneous report was filed, but the judge was only referred to as “Mr. Green” and was incorrectly referred to as the driver of the SUV.
Chatman said he only learned of the incident Tuesday and questioned why supervisors were not notified sooner. He wants the GBI to determine if a crime was committed.
Wednesday night, Million returned Green’s earlier phone call, and they talked for over an hour, she said.
“It’s still very upsetting to me. I’ve been having nightmares,” she said Thursday morning. “I felt that he needed to know how he made me feel and made my kids feel.”
Million takes some comfort in knowing the GBI is looking into the case, but she’s not sure she’s ready to fully accept the 48-year-old judge’s apology.
“I really don’t feel that he was sincere in his apology because he pretty much tried to blame me for his actions.”
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments