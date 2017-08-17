The Georgia Department of Corrections reports inmate Keyshawn Cobb of the Burruss Correctional Training Center walked away from a work detail at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center before 7 a.m. Thursday.
Crime

Inmate escapes from firearms training complex during work detail

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

August 17, 2017 9:31 AM

An inmate from the Burruss Correctional Training Center walked away from a work detail early Thursday morning.

Keyshawn Cobb, 19, escaped at about 6:45 a.m. from the Georgia Public Safety Training Center’s Firearms Training Complex in Forsyth, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections’ Facebook post.

“Do not approach, call 911,” the department’s social media post stated.

On Twitter, the department stated he walked away from a kitchen detail.

A statewide lookout is in effect for the inmate who was being housed in the Monroe County prison that is on the campus of the training center near Interstate 75 that draws law enforcement and first responders from all over the state.

Cobb’s information could not immediately be found on the Georgia Department of Corrections website, so it is initially unclear why he was incarcerated.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303

