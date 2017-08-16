Shoplifter turns armed robber, pulls gun on Macon store clerk

Two men walked inside a south Macon store early Tuesday, picked up some alcoholic drinks and tried to leave without paying for them.
Only, they were stopped by the security door, stuck inside Tom’s Mart on Houston Avenue.
One of them men brandished a handgun while advancing toward the store clerk, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
The men forced the security door open and ran.
Anyone with information about the identities of the suspects is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
Comments