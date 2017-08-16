Suspects in an armed robbery at Tom’s Food Mart on Houston Avenue on Aug. 15, 2017.
Suspects in an armed robbery at Tom’s Food Mart on Houston Avenue on Aug. 15, 2017.
Suspects in an armed robbery at Tom’s Food Mart on Houston Avenue on Aug. 15, 2017.

Crime

Shoplifter turns armed robber, pulls gun on Macon store clerk

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

August 16, 2017 3:39 PM

Two men walked inside a south Macon store early Tuesday, picked up some alcoholic drinks and tried to leave without paying for them.

Only, they were stopped by the security door, stuck inside Tom’s Mart on Houston Avenue.

One of them men brandished a handgun while advancing toward the store clerk, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The men forced the security door open and ran.

Anyone with information about the identities of the suspects is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Pedestrian hit by van in downtown Macon

Pedestrian hit by van in downtown Macon 1:01

Pedestrian hit by van in downtown Macon
Cop Shop Podcast: Diaper change ends in armed robbery 3:57

Cop Shop Podcast: Diaper change ends in armed robbery
Free on bond, Whitby defers comment to lawyer 0:26

Free on bond, Whitby defers comment to lawyer

View More Video