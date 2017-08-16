Wanted by Macon Regional Crimestoppers for the week of August 14, 2017

Loretta Gale Barfield, 59, is wanted by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of bench warrant. If you have information about the whereabouts of this person, you may leave an anonymous a tip at Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Macon Regional Crimestoppers
Retha Lachelle Willis, 42, is wanted by the Jones County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of violation of probation. If you have information about the whereabouts of this person, you may leave an anonymous a tip at Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Macon Regional Crimestoppers
Vernon Larry Bates, 47, is wanted by the Jones County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of bench warrant. If you have information about the whereabouts of this person, you may leave an anonymous a tip at Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Macon Regional Crimestoppers
Dexter Marcel Williams, 45, is wanted by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of bench warrant. If you have information about the whereabouts of this person, you may leave an anonymous a tip at Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Macon Regional Crimestoppers
Ronnie Peebles, 53, is wanted by the Jones County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of violation of probation. If you have information about the whereabouts of this person, you may leave an anonymous a tip at Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Macon Regional Crimestoppers