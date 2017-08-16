K-9 finds trash bag full of cash and police officers know exactly who it belongs to

After an Alpharetta bank was robbed, it was a four-legged officer who sniffed out the loot.
At about 10 a.m. Tuesday, the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety reported the SunTrust Bank had just been robbed in the suburb north of Atlanta.
A man walked into the bank, took cash and robbed a customer.
“His bad luck was police were already nearby on patrol,” the department’s Facebook post stated.
A suspect was caught within 10 minutes as he tried to escape on a side street.
“He will now get a new place to stay courtesy of Alpharetta DPS!” the post noted.
Later, the department posted a happy photo of K-9 Drax lying in pine straw with a blue toy in his mouth.
Inches from his snout was a white plastic trash bag full of cash.
“I want my toy, not the money,” the caption stated.
The dog apparently showed officers the money after the nearby bank robbery.
“Good job K-9 Drax,” said the post that was shared dozens of times.
The Johns Creek Police Department piled on the praise.
“This K9 is money!!! Great job Alpharetta Department of Public Safety K9 Drax,” they wrote on their Facebook page.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments