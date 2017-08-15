Marine suffering PTSD fires gun after road rage incident, sheriff’s deputies say

A west Bibb County man pulled in front of a pickup Monday which led to a road rage dispute and both men firing guns in west Macon.
Just after 2:20 p.m., Dennis Lee Kelley, 37, and Patrick Crowell, 33, were involved in a traffic incident while driving on Fulton Mill Road, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
Crowell told deputies he turned in front of Kelley’s black Silverado as he was headed home to 6155 Gamble Road, according to the incident report.
Crowell said he apologetically waved at Kelley, who followed him down the street where they exchanged words.
Kelley allegedly became more irate as Crowell tried to apologize.
“I got something for you. I’ll be right back,” he reportedly told Crowell as he drove off.
Crowell’s neighbor said the Silverado almost hit her car as he peeled off.
Kelley had a gun when he came back saying “You want to shoot? I’ll show you some shooting,” according to Crowell’s account in the report.
Kelley, who lives nearby on Fulton Mill Road, allegedly fired several shots at the house while Crowell, his 55-year-old mother Betty Williams and his 2-year-old son were in the yard.
The deputy who responded noted in his report that Kelley is a marine who suffers from PTSD.
Crowell also pulled a gun and accidentally fired a shot into the ground, the report stated.
No one was hurt in the gunfire.
Investigators found three shell casings on the street and one in the yard where Cromwell was.
Before leaving, witnesses said Kelley warned “tell the police if they come in my yard, I’m coming out shooting.”
Bibb County sheriff’s deputies arrested Kelley, who was charged with aggravated assault.
Last November, a road rage incident on Eisenhower Parkway led to the death of 58-year-old Randy Epps, who was shot in a dispute with 22-year-old Will Hollingsworth.
Both men had guns and Hollingsworth said he shot in self-defense and investigators have not been able to prove otherwise.
Anyone who has additional information about these incidents is urged to call for an investigator at 478-751-7500, or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
