Midstate man pleads guilty in robbery of out-of-town cleaning supplies salesman

By Amy Leigh Womack

awomack@macon.com

August 15, 2017 12:39 PM

A 19-year-old Macon man pleaded guilty to armed robbery Tuesday during jury selection.

Caleb Christopher Kendall was sentenced to a dozen years, 10 of them in prison without the possibility of parole, according to the district attorney’s office.

Kendall and 20-year-old Drequan Oshay Taylor, also of Macon, were indicted in November on allegations they carjacked a man who came from out of town to sell cleaning supplies.

The man received a call about a prospective sale and arranged to meet a buyer near the Frank Johnson Community Center Aug. 4, 2016. Instead of buying supplies, Kendall and Taylor took his 2005 Honda CR-V, according to the indictment.

Taylor pleaded guilty in May to hijacking a motor vehicle, according to court records.

Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.

Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon

