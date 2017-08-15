Midstate man pleads guilty in robbery of out-of-town cleaning supplies salesman

A 19-year-old Macon man pleaded guilty to armed robbery Tuesday during jury selection.
Caleb Christopher Kendall was sentenced to a dozen years, 10 of them in prison without the possibility of parole, according to the district attorney’s office.
Kendall and 20-year-old Drequan Oshay Taylor, also of Macon, were indicted in November on allegations they carjacked a man who came from out of town to sell cleaning supplies.
The man received a call about a prospective sale and arranged to meet a buyer near the Frank Johnson Community Center Aug. 4, 2016. Instead of buying supplies, Kendall and Taylor took his 2005 Honda CR-V, according to the indictment.
Taylor pleaded guilty in May to hijacking a motor vehicle, according to court records.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
