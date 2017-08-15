Bibb County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a road rage incident that ended with a shooting Monday on Gamble Road.
Bibb County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a road rage incident that ended with a shooting Monday on Gamble Road. Liz Fabian lfabian@macon.com
Bibb County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a road rage incident that ended with a shooting Monday on Gamble Road. Liz Fabian lfabian@macon.com

Crime

Road rage leads to driver firing shots at home with adults, toddler inside

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

August 15, 2017 8:35 AM

A road rage dispute between drivers led to shots being fired at a man’s house Monday afternoon in west Bibb County.

Just after 2:20 p.m., Dennis Lee Kelley, 37, and Patrick Crowell, 33, were involved in a traffic incident while driving on Fulton Mill Road, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Kelley followed Crowell to his home at 6155 Crowell Road and the men argued.

Kelley drove off, only to return later with a gun and fired several shots at the house where Kelley, 55-year-old Betty Williams and a 2-year-old were inside.

No one was hurt in the gunfire.

Bibb County sheriff’s deputies arrested Kelley, who was charged with aggravated assault.

Last November, a road rage incident on Eisenhower Parkway led to the death of 58-year-old Randy Epps, who was shot in a dispute with 22-year-old Will Hollingsworth.

Both men had guns and Hollingsworth said he shot in self-defense and investigators have not been able to prove otherwise.

Anyone who has additional information about the incident is urged to call for an investigator at 478-751-7500, or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Free on bond, Whitby defers comment to lawyer

Free on bond, Whitby defers comment to lawyer 0:26

Free on bond, Whitby defers comment to lawyer
Unidentified: Crash leads to grisly discovery 2:01

Unidentified: Crash leads to grisly discovery
Putting a face to the skull 3:18

Putting a face to the skull

View More Video