Road rage leads to driver firing shots at home with adults, toddler inside

A road rage dispute between drivers led to shots being fired at a man’s house Monday afternoon in west Bibb County.
Just after 2:20 p.m., Dennis Lee Kelley, 37, and Patrick Crowell, 33, were involved in a traffic incident while driving on Fulton Mill Road, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
Kelley followed Crowell to his home at 6155 Crowell Road and the men argued.
Kelley drove off, only to return later with a gun and fired several shots at the house where Kelley, 55-year-old Betty Williams and a 2-year-old were inside.
No one was hurt in the gunfire.
Bibb County sheriff’s deputies arrested Kelley, who was charged with aggravated assault.
Last November, a road rage incident on Eisenhower Parkway led to the death of 58-year-old Randy Epps, who was shot in a dispute with 22-year-old Will Hollingsworth.
Both men had guns and Hollingsworth said he shot in self-defense and investigators have not been able to prove otherwise.
Anyone who has additional information about the incident is urged to call for an investigator at 478-751-7500, or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
