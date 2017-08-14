Admitted killer wants to change guilty plea, but can’t turn back judicial clock

Six years after a Macon man pleaded guilty to murder, the Georgia Supreme Court ruled he can’t change his mind.
Michael Todd Rice, now in his mid-30s, told police James Olan Abney Jr. robbed him while they were playing pool in April of 2010.
Rice borrowed a gun and drove around with a friend, looking for Abney.
When they found him, Rice got out of his car and fatally shot the 34-year-old in the head near the intersection of Mickey Street and Lindsey Drive, according to the plea hearing transcript and indictment.
Officers found Rice’s cellphone at the scene and Rice and his friend, Stanley “Bo” Dominy, were indicted on charges of malice murder, felony murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Dominy and the friend who loaned the gun were prepared to testify against Rice in January of 2011, when Rice’s attorney withdrew due to a conflict of interest.
New counsel was appointed in late February and a trial date was set for March 2, 2011.
At trial, Rice said new attorney Ann Parman had not had time to adequately prepare his defense, although Parham said she knew the case file “backwards and forwards” and had multiple conversations with the previous attorney.
The trial court gave Rice the afternoon to further discuss the case with Parham. The next morning he pleaded guilty to felony murder on March 8, 2011.
Rice was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole, and the malice murder and possession charges were dropped in exchange for the plea.
A few days later, Rice sent a handwritten note asking to withdraw his guilty plea.
A hearing was held on his motion where both of Rice’s prior attorneys testified.
Rice claimed he pleaded under duress because his only alternative was to go to trial with a lawyer who had not had the time to properly defend him.
At the plea hearing, he said he had resolved his concerns about Parham and he was pleading voluntarily. Both attorneys had advised him the case against him was strong.
The trial court denied the motion to withdraw his guilty plea and he filed an appeal in 2013.
Monday the Georgia Supreme Court justices unanimously agreed that the court did not err in denying his motion.
Rice failed to prove that Parham was ineffective and that her actions adversely affected his decision to plead guilty.
Charges against Dominy were dropped.
Information from The Telegraph archives contributed to this report.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
