Aggravated assault incident investigated in Bibb County

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office reported Sunday morning that it is investigating an aggravated assault incident
The assault reportedly took place just before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday at 838 Taylor Street. It was reported that 22-year-old Jonathan Castillo of Macon was visiting the location for a party.
There was a verbal altercation with one male subject, and Castillo was shot in the left forearm, grazed on the abdomen and shot in the left leg. Castillo was taken to the Navicent Health Medical Center and is listed in stable condition at this time. No one else was injured in the incident. No other information is available at this time.
Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 751-7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
