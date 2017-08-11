Man pleads guilty in midstate lawman’s 2016 traffic death

A man who broadsided Bibb County sheriff’s deputy T.J. Freeman last year was sentenced to 20 years Friday for his part in the lawman’s death.
Martavius T. Kinder, 26, pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and fleeing and eluding charges during a Bibb County Superior Court hearing.
Kinder’s attorney, Franklin J. Hogue, has said Kinder stopped to ask people in an unmarked car if they needed help in the early morning hours of May 5, 2016, not knowing they were deputies in plainclothes who were conducting surveillance on a building that had been burglarized.
After the deputies responded they didn’t need help, Kinder left and the deputies followed him because they suspected suspicious activity, authorities have said.
The unmarked car wasn’t quipped with emergency lights and Kinder became frightened and sped up, Hogue has said.
Video shows a marked Dodge Magnum with lights and sirens later pulled in behind the unmarked car and chased Kinder, who at some point turned his headlamps off, authorities have said.
The chase, that started at the Bloomfield Village shopping center on Eisenhower Parkway, ended at the intersection of Columbus Road and Buena Vista Avenue where Kinder crashed into Freeman’s car as the investigator was headed to help with the pursuit.
Kinder’s blood tested positive for marijuana after the crash. He’d been driving without a license, Regan has said. At times, he was driving 20 to 30 mph above the speed limit.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report. Writer Joe Kovac Jr. contributed to this report.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
