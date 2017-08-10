Midstate district attorney to be deployed for one year with Georgia Army National Guard

Towaliga Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jonathan Adams announced Thursday that he’s set to be deployed to the Middle East next spring for one year with the Georgia Army National Guard.
Assigned as the deputy commander for his unit, headquartered in Marietta, Adams has been deployed on three prior occasions during this 25 years in the military, according to a news release.
While Adams is deployed, the circuit’s chief assistant district attorney will serve as interim district attorney.
“It has been an honor to serve my country in the military for 25 years and I am proud to answer the call again. It is also a privilege to serve the people of the Towaliga Judicial Circuit as their District Attorney,” Adams said in the release. “While deployed, those living in Butts, Lamar and Monroe counties will continue to have a DA’s office that effectively seeks justice and holds those who threaten or harm our families accountable.”
Adams was elected in May 2016 and took office as district attorney in January.
