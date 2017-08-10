Since being sworn in as Towaliga Judicial Circuit District Attorney in January 2017, Jonathan Adams juggled administrative tasks while he also prepared for the Christopher Calmer murder trial. Adams is district attorney for Butts, Lamar and Monroe counties. Amy Leigh Womack The Telegraph
Since being sworn in as Towaliga Judicial Circuit District Attorney in January 2017, Jonathan Adams juggled administrative tasks while he also prepared for the Christopher Calmer murder trial. Adams is district attorney for Butts, Lamar and Monroe counties. Amy Leigh Womack The Telegraph

Crime

Midstate district attorney to be deployed for one year with Georgia Army National Guard

By Amy Leigh Womack

awomack@macon.com

August 10, 2017 4:13 PM

Towaliga Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jonathan Adams announced Thursday that he’s set to be deployed to the Middle East next spring for one year with the Georgia Army National Guard.

Assigned as the deputy commander for his unit, headquartered in Marietta, Adams has been deployed on three prior occasions during this 25 years in the military, according to a news release.

While Adams is deployed, the circuit’s chief assistant district attorney will serve as interim district attorney.

“It has been an honor to serve my country in the military for 25 years and I am proud to answer the call again. It is also a privilege to serve the people of the Towaliga Judicial Circuit as their District Attorney,” Adams said in the release. “While deployed, those living in Butts, Lamar and Monroe counties will continue to have a DA’s office that effectively seeks justice and holds those who threaten or harm our families accountable.”

Adams was elected in May 2016 and took office as district attorney in January.

Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Macon man sentenced to 35 years in prison for sheriff's office clerk death

View More Video