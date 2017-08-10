Man shot in head at Macon barber shop told cop he was dying. Then he collapsed

Minutes after an armed robbery and shooting left a Macon barber with a bullet wound to the head late Tuesday, a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy saw one of the barber’s customers run out of the barber shop.
“He’s shot,” the customer said of barber Terrence Thompson.
Draft Day Barber Shop sits on the second floor of a shopping center across Mercer University Drive from Ken’s Audio Video store west of Macon Mall.
Thompson, 39, told the deputy that his daughter was also in the shop.
Thompson also showed the deputy his bleeding wound. There was a bullet hole above his left ear. The deputy noticed no exit wound.
Then Thompson, apparently in shock, collapsed.
He told the deputy he felt like he was about to die.
The deputy, meanwhile, did his best to keep Thompson awake until medics got there.
Details of the 10 p.m. episode were noted in a Bibb sheriff’s report that was released Thursday.
Thompson was said to be in critical condition at a city hospital.
The sheriff’s report said Thompson’s customer, 25-year-old Jamiah Walker, was getting his hair cut when two men with guns walked in.
One of the guys told the people inside it was a holdup.
“Give it up,” the robber said.
Walker threw up his hands and “overheard Thompson telling the suspect that he did not have anything,” the report said. “Walker then recalls hearing Thompson and the suspect engage in some type of physical altercation.”
Then Walker, who by then had forked over his keys, cellphone and about $40, heard a gunshot. The bandits took off.
Walker told investigators that “things happened so fast, he was only able to give a brief description of the suspect.”
The shooter had on a white shirt and wore “a red cover over his face,” the report noted.
Joe Kovac Jr.: 478-744-4397, @joekovacjr
