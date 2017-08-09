Barber shot in the head as armed robbers demand cash at shop

A Macon barber is critically wounded after an armed robbery late Tuesday night.
Terrence Thompson, 39, was cutting hair at the Draft Day Barbershop when two men walked in and demanded money just after 10 p.m., according to a Bibb County sheriff’s news release.
One of the men had a chrome handgun and fired a shot that hit Thompson in the head.
The men took an undisclosed amount of money and ran away from the shop at 3706 Mercer University Drive.
Thompson was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health, where he is listed in critical but stable condition.
The gunmen are described as black males, dressed in dark clothes with their faces covered.
Anyone with information is urged to call for a sheriff’s investigator at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
