Woman will lose second leg from dog attack that sends her son to prison

Barbara Norman was popping popcorn last summer when the dogs broke through her kitchen door, knocked her to the floor and attacked her.
She used a toilet plunger to knock some of the pit bull mixes off her long enough to close a couple of doors, distancing herself from them.
She crawled back to where she’d left her cellphone in the home about 10 miles south of Gray, where she lived with her son, Peyton Norman III and Leslie Gayle Kidd.
She called a neighbor and pleaded: “The dogs are eating me. Bring your gun.”
Sitting in a wheelchair, the now 71-year-old wept as her son and Kidd were each sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday.
Peyton Norman III, 35, and Kidd, 38, each pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the June 14, 2016, attack during a hearing in Jones County Superior Court.
Norman pleaded guilty to two counts of exploiting and intimidating an elder person; one count each of animal cruelty, reckless conduct and theft; and 14 counts of financial transaction card fraud.
Kidd pleaded guilty to one count each of exploiting and intimidating an elder person, animal cruelty and reckless conduct.
Dawn Baskin, a prosecutor in the Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit, said the neighbor was able to reach Norman’s son on his way to the house.
He told the neighbor not to shoot the dogs because that would upset Kidd, Baskin said.
Kidd arrived about the same time as the neighbor and went in ahead of him, telling him not to shoot the dogs, the prosecutor said.
When Kidd called 911, a dispatcher asked her what breed of dog had bitten her “mother-in-law.” Kidd replied that they were a Chihuahua mix, and with that information, the responding deputy and ambulance didn’t use emergency lights and sirens to get to the house, Baskin said.
Baskin described Barbara Norman’s injuries as being “extraordinary” and ”some of the most catastrophic” she’d ever seen.
”We’re lucky this lady didn’t die,” she said.
With wounds reaching to the bone and chunks of flesh missing, Norman was in a medically induced coma until June 24, 10 days later.
Norman remained in the hospital 72 days and underwent 19 surgeries.
One leg was amputated, and the other is scheduled for removal Aug. 21 as a result of her injuries, Baskin said.
After Norman awoke from the coma and expressed concern about whether her bills had been paid, her grandson, Brice Edwards, went looking for her debit card and couldn’t find it.
Authorities later discovered that her son had used it to buy gas, food, online games and for other purchases. He’d also taken her car, Baskin said.
When the debit card and car were returned June 27, the car was damaged.
Sean Brodie, Peyton Norman’s lawyer, said evidence at trial would have shown that Norman had used his mother’s debit card with permission in the past.
Since her release from the hospital, Barbara Norman has moved to Chicago with her grandson to get better medical treatment.
Speaking during the hearing, Edwards said his wife quit work to care for Norman, and as a result he’s had to work two jobs to provide for the family.
He said his grandmother hopes to be fitted with prostheses that will allow her to walk and someday become independent.
Baskin said the dogs at the house were malnourished, an assertion Brodie said would have been disputed had the case gone to trial.
The prosecutor said the dogs had attacked Barbara Norman before when she’d been carrying food.
There were as many as 20 dogs at the house at a time and the dogs fought, she said, and some of them died in the fights.
Baskin said Barbara Norman had argued with her son and Kidd about getting the dogs out of the house, but they wouldn’t get rid of them.
The dogs involved in the attack and six others kept at the house were euthanized.
Alice Button, Kidd’s lawyer, said Peyton Norman would have done anything for his mother, and his mother would have done anything for him.
She said her client’s decisions were emotional and not well thought out.
“Their emotions controlled logic,” Button said.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
