Wanted by Macon Regional Crimestoppers for the week of August 7, 2017

Gary William Howell, 42, is wanted by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of forgery and theft by receiving. If you have information about the whereabouts of this person, you may leave an anonymous a tip at Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Quantarius Antwon Ross, 19, is wanted by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of burglary. If you have information about the whereabouts of this person, you may leave an anonymous a tip at Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Aimee Jennifer Kelley, 33, is wanted by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office on charges of identity theft fraud and theft by receiving stolen property. If you have information about the whereabouts of this person, you may leave an anonymous a tip at Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Destany Patterson, 22, is wanted by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of financial transaction card fraud and theft by taking. If you have information about the whereabouts of this person, you may leave an anonymous a tip at Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Patricia Lynn Luster, 45, is wanted by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of terroristic threats and acts. If you have information about the whereabouts of this person, you may leave an anonymous a tip at Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
