He was 16 when he was charged with murder. Now he’s headed to prison.

Drayson McDonald was 16 years old when he was charged with murder in 2015. Now, 18, he’s headed to prison.
McDonald pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and violating the state’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act Tuesday as part of a plea deal with prosecutors. As part of the plea bargain, McDonald must cooperate with authorities and testify during the trials for others charged in the case.
Although McDonald was sentenced to a 35-year prison term Tuesday, he can petition the court to reduce his sentence to 10 years in prison, followed by 25 years on probation if he keeps his end of the bargain.
Five men and teenagers were charged in the Oct. 27, 2015, shooting death of Vernard Mays, a 23-year-old Bibb County Sheriff’s Office civil clerk who was killed at his home on Macon’s Second Street after answering his door.
Authorities have said a group of people were in a car crash near Mays’ house earlier on the day of the shooting and that a bag with weapons — and possibly drugs — were hidden before the car’s occupants were taken to a hospital by ambulance.
One of the car’s passengers called someone and asked him to retrieve the bag, prosecutor Neil Halvorson said during Tuesday’s hearing.
Not knowing that the bag had been retrieved, a group went to get the stashed items and couldn’t find them. They confronted Mays, who denied knowing anything had been hidden nearby, Halvorson said.
McDonald has said he rode to Mays’ house with others who were later charged in the case.
His attorney, Lauren Deal, said McDonald didn’t know what was going to happen when they arrived at Mays’ home, and he didn’t fire any shots.
Authorities contend that Facebook posts show McDonald is associated with Macon’s 10-12 street gang and his screen name is “RIP Petey.”
Damian Bernard “Little Petey” Clayton, a 16-year-old reputed 10-12 gang member, was fatally shot at the Macon Little League ball park on Anthony Road in 2014.
Jadarien S. Flowers, 21, pleaded guilty last summer to aggravated assault and violating the state’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act in a plea bargain like McDonald’s that requires him to testify in trials for other men charged in the case. Like McDonald, if he fulfills his part of the deal, Flowers will receive a 35-year prison sentence that can be modified to include 15 years in prison with another 20 years on probation.
Murder charges still are pending against Michael Dewayne Hardy Jr., 20, Addonis Rhodes, 18, and Curtis Dewayne Jackson Jr. 24., according to court records.
