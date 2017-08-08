He was 16 when he was charged with murder. Now he’s headed to prison.

More Videos 0:42 Sam Poss' father: "Just remember the good things" Pause 1:20 Monroe County chase ends in head-on crash in Macon 0:29 Witness says head-on crash 'was just loud' 2:31 'Blood everywhere,' Coroner says of latest Macon homicide 1:53 Police chase ends in head-on crash 2:58 From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 0:50 Robot dog debuts at City Council meeting 1:19 Redcoat band pays tribute to music legend 0:44 Toms excited to be re-elected 2:01 Top ranked Georgia defeats South Carolina Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Macon man sentenced to 35 years in prison for sheriff's office clerk death A prosecutor describes the events that took place Oct. 27, 2015 when Macon's 10-12 street gang shot and killed Bibb Sheriff's office civil clerk Vernard Mays. A prosecutor describes the events that took place Oct. 27, 2015 when Macon's 10-12 street gang shot and killed Bibb Sheriff's office civil clerk Vernard Mays. Cordilia James The Telegraph

