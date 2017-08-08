Fleeing suspect tries to carjack teen in his driveway, gets away with partner

A Bolingbroke woman had not heard theft suspects were on the run nearby when she saw a suspicious person Monday night near the lake behind her house on Williamson Road.
“My boat broke down and I’m just walking home,” the person told Linda Jellum.
Jellum’s dog started barking at what appeared to be a woman in a red wig.
“She picked up a really big rock and starts being very menacing toward my dog,” said Jellum, who later realized the person matched the description of one of two black males who escaped from Bibb County sheriff’s deputies after a chase.
Jellum warned against threatening the dog, and the person walked toward a neighbor’s house.
Just before 8:20 p.m., Jellum phoned the neighbor to advise that someone suspicious was headed that way. Then she heard a horn blowing in the driveway.
Jellum’s 19-year-old was in the car, answering text messages when he was confronted.
“I need your car. Get out of your car. I have a gun,” the teen was told.
They struggled and the person had the teen by the hair, trying to pull him out from his buckled seat belt.
The teen bloodied his hand punching the suspect before Jellum came back out with the dog and scared the would-be carjacker away.
“I ran after her. Call me stupid,” she said.
Jellum got in her car, not realizing her son almost had his car stolen, and continued to track the person who was now in a neighbor’s yard.
As the suspect came toward her car, Jellum started taking pictures before another a man darted out from a nearby yard. They ran off toward the lake, she said.
She was surprised to see about six patrol cars streaming down the street.
“It was a pretty big deal,” she said.
She later learned the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office warned on their Facebook page that two theft suspects from Macon had fled deputies in a chase that ended near Estes Road and U.S. 41 in Bolingbroke, not far from her house.
Monroe sheriff’s spokewoman Sgt. Lawson Bittick said the men were spotted near Cory Drive.
Officers spent hours trying to find the suspects, who had been described as two black males, one in a white T-shirts and the other wearing a red wig.
The Georgia State Patrol had a helicopter in the air and a trooper on the ground, but did not find anyone as of 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to a GSP operator.
Bibb County sheriff’s public affairs deputy Clay Williams said the men are accused of taking iPhones from the Cricket store on Pio Nono Avenue.
Bolingbroke residents on Facebook reported hearing helicopters and some posted they were staying alert and “locked and loaded.”
The thieves did not show a weapon in the store, but Williams agreed with Monroe County’s warning not to approach them.
“Don’t approach any suspect,” he said.
Anyone with information on the suspects is urged to call their local law enforcement or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
