Helicopter, ground search ordered as chase ends with theft suspects on the run

People living in Bolingbroke locked their doors and kept vigilant Monday night after reports of escaped theft suspects from Bibb County.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office alerted its residents with a Facebook post just after 9 p.m. which prompted multiple shares and comments.
“DO NOT APPROACH THEM,” the post warned.
The Georgia State Patrol had a trooper on the ground and a helicopter in the air to assist local officers.
“They never caught them,” a state patrol operator said at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The men are described as two black males wearing white T-shirts. One of them was wearing a red wig.
The chase ended near Estes Road and U.S. 41, the main drag through Bolingbroke, and the men ran away.
Monroe sheriff’s spokewman Sgt. Lawson Bittick said the men were spotted near Cory Drive.
Residents reported hearing helicopters and some posted they were “locked and loaded.”
The men are wanted for the theft of cellphones, according to a Bibb County sheriff’s dispatcher.
Anyone with information on the men is urged to call their local law enforcement or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
