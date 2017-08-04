Dollar store stickups spike in 2017

Robberies, armed or unarmed, are an almost weekly occurrence here in Macon.
But this summer, it seems a special target for gun-toting thieves has been dollar stores.
The 13 stickups at Dollar General, Family Dollar and Dollar Tree make up nearly half of the 32 commercial armed robberies that occurred in Bibb County from May through July, Bibb County sheriff’s Lt. Randy Gonzalez said.
There were 10 dollar store robberies in 2016, and there have been 15 so far this year.
The bandits, all of them men and most of them young, take off with anywhere from $100 to $1,100 at each stickup.
They come alone or in pairs and they’re always gone within minutes. One store, the Family Dollar at 2584 Rocky Creek Road, was hit twice this summer.
In its first stickup, about 5:30 p.m. May 10, a man wearing a black hoodie and a camouflaged bandana over his face walked up to the clerk at the register. He pulled out a silver revolver and said, “open the damn drawer,” according to a deputy’s report. The robber got away with $774.84.
The second time, 9:30 a.m. July 14, a man wearing a black hoodie walked inside the store and pointed a black semiautomatic pistol at the clerk. The man’s face was covered with a black cloth, the report said, and he wore black pants with tan shoes. The robber got away with $200.
There are similarities in the cases and it’s possible the same bandits are responsible for multiple stickups, Gonzalez said.
Often times, the thieves will brandish a handgun, demand cash, get it from the register and leave.
Other times, they’re looking for more than what’s in the drawer.
On June 19, a pair of bandits walked inside Dollar General at 3824 Pio Nono Avenue, brandished guns and ordered everyone to the ground.
A 19-year-old clerk froze behind the counter as a pistol was chambered and put to his head.
“Do you think I’m playing? Get all the way down and stop looking at me,” one of the robbers barked at the employee, according to a deputy sheriff’s report.
The robber told the clerk that if he moved, he was “going to blow his head off,” the report said.
The other robber ordered the clerk to open the safe, but the clerk said he couldn’t because the safe was on a timer.
So, the bandits snagged two cash drawers and ran from the store. They stole a total of $150, according to a deputy’s report.
When they got to the edge of the parking lot, one of them shot back toward the store, breaking the window of a neighboring business.
A deputy spotted a shirt on the ground among shell casings across the street from the store at a gas station. The shirt had “making that bread daily” printed on the front, according to a deputy sheriff’s report.
T-shirts also were collected as evidence in two other robberies this summer.
On June 1, a black T-shirt was found near a water tower off Heath Road that deputies suspected the robber had used to cover his face during a stickup at the Dollar General on Thomaston Road that night.
After a July 18 stickup at Dollar Tree on Brookhaven Road, police found a black T-Shirt for NWA, a 1980s gangster hip hop band from Los Angeles.
No one has been hurt in a dollar store stickup this year, but that’s not always been the case.
On April 25, 2011, assistant manager 38-year-old Gary Bennett Cole Jr. was shot and killed while working at Family Dollar at 2529 Houston Ave. The bandit, later charged with murder, left the store that night with no cash.
When asked about what measures the company takes to help keep employees safe, Dollar General responded by email saying there are a number of procedures it uses to prevent and deter criminal activity, and “to protect the integrity of these measures, we do not comment on them specifically.”
